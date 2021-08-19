Parents to address Baldwin County School board tonight about COVID protocols

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County School Board will meet Thursday at 5 p.m. in Loxley for a special-called board meeting.

In a letter, School Board President JaNay Dawson said “While the vast majority [of parents] have been supportive, there are very vocal folks who are unhappy with the requirement of a mas. Some don’t think the mask requirement is enough and some have asked about delaying school or closing school as well are reporting and quarantining protocols. While many emails have been written and conversations held in other public forums, as the school board president, I feel the appropriate forum is in front of the elected officials who are charged with making these decisions.”

WKRG News 5 will have a crew at the meeting to bring you details in our 10 p.m. newscast.

