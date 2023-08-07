BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A new school year is not all fun and games if you are still trying to get your kids vaccinated before the first day of class.

“If this is how you do your vaccines here this is pretty sad,” said Brittany Lester. She and her family are starting school for the first time in Baldwin County. Getting all the kids vaccinated has been a challenge says her husband Jeremy. “It does make it more stressful.”

Lester family moved from Kentucky and started school in Baldwin County for the first time.

One of three clinics scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the public health department in Robertsdale may be their only hope.

“Our clinics are from 9:30 to 3:00. It is first come, first serve. We are not taking any appointments. Parents do need to accompany their children. They do need to bring their previous vaccination record and also need to bring the child’s insurance information if the child has insurance,” said Jenny Kilpatrick with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Baldwin County is considered a medically under-served area of the state. That plus the number of people moving here is being blamed for the last-minute rush and while not everyone is feeling the pressure, “This one she had some shots today. The little guy had some shots,” says parent Erica Connell, for those still in need of vaccinations a trip to Robertsdale is a must. “We have to,” said Lester. “We have no other options. We have been trying to track down the vaccines all summer.”

Three previous clinics at the public health department saw almost 200 kids getting vaccinated. Health officials said demand is high so be prepared for long waits and long lines.