Parents react to Baldwin students learning from home after holiday break

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County School students and staff will begin the new year with classes from home for the first week after the Christmas break.

Starting Jan 5, students and staff will resume classes through distance learning.

A couple of things went into making that decision. First, to allow for a buffer between any exposure to COVID-19 students and staff may have had over the holiday break and the school system saw this as an opportunity for a test run of the distance learning system in case they have to shut down a school, class or feeder-pattern later in the school year.

Parents’ reaction to the decision varied from putting a strain on everyone to not a problem if it’s just for a week.

Students and staff will return to in person learning Jan. 11.

