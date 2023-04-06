ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Robertsdale High School Varsity Cheer Squad took first place at nationals in Orlando in February under the leadership of coach Amanda Givens. Givens, a local cheer coach legend for more than 30 years, recently held tryouts for next season’s squad. A few days later, she was let go.

Parents and coaches say they don’t know why Givens was let go. But they are speaking out about it.

Wendy Langham is the Robertsdale High School Tumble coach. She says cheer tryouts have been the same for years.

“I think that there are some people that are upset because certain people didn’t make the team,” said Langham. “And it’s because, from what I understand, it was because this girl did not do some of the requirements.”

One of the requirements to make the Robertsdale Varsity Cheer Squad: you had to have a back handspring.

A parent we spoke with, who did not want to be on camera, explained that after the team was announced the next day, cheerleaders were brought into the school gymnasium and were told that their beloved cheer coach had been let go. Parents said were never notified. The parent we spoke with also sent multiple emails to the school system. Robertsdale High School Principal William White wrote: “Thank you for expressing your concerns. I do not discuss personnel matters with parents”

“Everybody is upset and I think that they do deserve to know the reason why, not knowing is not fair to the girls, they’ve worked very hard, extremely hard, now they have no coach, Amanda Givens has been the coach years, as long as I can remember and she is always there for any and all of the girls” Langham said.

Langham also says the required tumbling skills bring home the wins. And that it has always been part of Robertsdale Cheer tryout rules.

“I think it’s important to have requirements for the girls because it makes them push to be the very best person they can be and best cheerleader they can be,” Langham said. “Without that, and without those rules, it would just be chaotic which is what is going on right now.”

Though Givens is no longer coaching, she is still teaching at Robertsdale High School.