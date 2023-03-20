SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The two parents who were allegedly shot and killed by their son in a Spanish Fort neighborhood Saturday have been identified.

Syretta Brown, 42, and Clemmie Brown, 52, were killed when their son, Trinell Brown, 25, went to their home and shot them Saturday, according to investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. A release from deputies said they believe Trinell Brown went to his parent’s home to confront them about an “ongoing family dispute,” during which he shot and killed them.

Brown allegedly left the home and told nearby witnesses that he had just killed his parents. The witnesses called law enforcement and Brown was arrested. Trinell’s murder charges are being upgraded to capital murder, according to BCSO.