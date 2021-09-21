Paper statements delayed for Riviera Utilities customers, company blames ‘prolonged labor shortage’

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Riviera Utilities said customers who typically receive their bill by mail might notice delays this month due to a “prolonged labor shortage.”

The power company posted the message to their Facebook page on Tuesday.

They blame the issue on the labor shortage, saying the bill printing vendor has fallen behind. which is affecting when customers are receiving paper statements in the mail.

“If you are a customer that receives their bill by mail, and you incur late fees due to your bill not arriving on time, please call customer service. This bill printing issue does not affect our electronic bill pay customers, and all customers can still view their bill on the website,” Riviera Utilities said in the post.

The company said they are working with the vendor to correct the problem.

Riviera Utilities is a Foley, Ala., based utility company that provides electric, water, wastewater, natural gas, internet and cable TV services, according to its website.