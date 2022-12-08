DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new restaurant is coming to the Eastern Shore next year, replacing The Back Deck along Mobile Bay. Pete Blohme, known as Panini Pete along the Gulf Coast, plans to open The Waterfront restaurant in March.

The building, owned by the Lake Forest Homeowner’s Association, was previously occupied by The Back Deck until it closed recently. Blohme plans to offer seafood and sandwiches as part of his new menu.

Blohme already owns several restaurants including Panini Pete’s, Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina, Squid Ink and Ed’s Seafood Shed. As we’ve previously reported, Ed’s Seafood Shed will reopen early next year in Spanish Fort when Beef O’ Brady’s vacates their current lease for a new building on Highway 31.

The Waterfront will be located next to the renovated public boat launch in Daphne once it reopens after construction there is completed.