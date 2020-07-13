Pandemic pushes unusually high absentee ballot requests for Alabama Runoff

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill estimates up to 22% of registered voters will cast an absentee ballot this week. The unusually high number is driven by fears over the coronavirus.
As of Monday morning 26,514 were returned by voters in Alabama. That’s more than four and a half times the number of absentee ballots cast in the special Republican primary runoff for US Senate in 2017. In Baldwin County, Absentee Election Manager Jody Wise said they had around 3,000 absentee ballots requested for the runoff. She says runoff normally only see absentee requests up to 300 ballots.
