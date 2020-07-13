Pandemic pushes unusually high absentee ballot requests for Alabama Runoff

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 28, 2020, file photo a voter casts her mail-in ballot at in a drop box in West Chester, Pa., prior to the primary election. Just over four months before Election Day, President Donald Trump is escalating his efforts to delegitimize the upcoming presidential election. Last week he made a startling, and unfounded, claim that 2020 will be “the most corrupt election in the history of our country.” (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill estimates up to 22% of registered voters will cast an absentee ballot this week. The unusually high number is driven by fears over the coronavirus.

As of Monday morning 26,514 were returned by voters in Alabama. That’s more than four and a half times the number of absentee ballots cast in the special Republican primary runoff for US Senate in 2017. In Baldwin County, Absentee Election Manager Jody Wise said they had around 3,000 absentee ballots requested for the runoff. She says runoff normally only see absentee requests up to 300 ballots.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories