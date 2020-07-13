Pandemic pushes unusually high absentee ballot requests for Alabama Runoff

FILE – In this May 28, 2020, file photo a voter casts her mail-in ballot at in a drop box in West Chester, Pa., prior to the primary election. Just over four months before Election Day, President Donald Trump is escalating his efforts to delegitimize the upcoming presidential election. Last week he made a startling, and unfounded, claim that 2020 will be “the most corrupt election in the history of our country.” (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill estimates up to 22% of registered voters will cast an absentee ballot this week. The unusually high number is driven by fears over the coronavirus.

As of Monday morning 26,514 were returned by voters in Alabama. That’s more than four and a half times the number of absentee ballots cast in the special Republican primary runoff for US Senate in 2017. In Baldwin County, Absentee Election Manager Jody Wise said they had around 3,000 absentee ballots requested for the runoff. She says runoff normally only see absentee requests up to 300 ballots.

