Pair lead deputies on chase, arrested after using Uber to flee scene: Baldwin Co. deputies

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after deputies said the pair took an Uber to flee from a chase, which spanned two counties.

LaHenry Chairs, 31, and Jarius Jamal Young, 30, were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4 after deputies were led on a chase in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. The chase initially started in Baldwin County, but moved into Mobile County near Satsuma.

The pair’s Audi was stopped by spike strips, but the two men weren’t found inside the car. The pair reportedly called an Uber after their vehicle was spiked following the chase.

A bystander spotted the two and called law enforcement. Chairs and Young were arrested after their Uber driver pulled over near the 18-mile marker in Saraland.

The pair were charged with attempting to elude, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and reckless endangerment. Deputies believe a gun was thrown from the vehicle during the chase, but it has not been found.