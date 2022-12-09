GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Nine months out of the year to get one of these primo parking places at the beach in Gulf Shores you have to pay. Those fees could be changing.

A proposal before the city council would add three additional paid parking lots at West 5th Street, West 10th Street and West 13th Street and raise the fee to park at all beach accesses.

“We are proposing the all-day fee from $10 to $15,” says Gulf Shores City Spokesman Grant Brown.

A $5, four-hour parking pass would go away unless there are restaurants nearby. The increase in fees would generate an additional $700,000 for the city to maintain the beaches according to Brown.

“Recycling efforts and trash on the beaches, our police officers that patrol the beaches to keep it safe, the lifeguard program that has expanded significantly over the last few years,” Brown explained, listing services those parking fees pay for.

Folks with current hurricane re-entry decals that live in the corporate city limits of Gulf Shores can still park for free, and so can everybody else right now. The pay stations are covered until March 1st when the new fees could go into effect.

The city council will vote on the proposal at Monday night’s city council meeting. If you want your voice heard, you can contact the city or attend the meeting and speak out during the public hearing.