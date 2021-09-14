(Owners back out of concrete plant project being built near Silverhill)

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – Construction on a concrete plant has stopped in Silverhill. The owners of the business decided to pull out of the project before the plant officially opened.

Silverhill Mayor Jared Lyles said this clears up some concerns.

“You hate to say you’re happy to see that a business is moving out of town and are not going to be coming to town, but with the concerns we had about the industrial right outside town limits and the concerns that the citizens had traffic and safety, we’re not upset,” said Lyles.

Construction began along Highway 104 in May just west of Silverhill town limits. It’s an unincorporated area which allowed the owners to bypass town ordinances.

“They didn’t have to apply to the town, they didn’t have to get permission from us, so there was really nothing we could have done to stop it,” said Lyles.

Lyles said residents were worried about dust, loud equipment and trucks coming to and from the site, fighting for months to keep the concrete plant out of Silverhill. The owners still plan to build something here that’s more suitable for everyone, but those plans haven’t been officially announced.

“They still have the desire to develop that as a commercial space. They expressed that they heard the Town, they heard the residents and so I think they will be looking for a more retail-based development,” said Lyles.

Lyles said the equipment will be moved from the property in the coming weeks. After that the owners will submit new plans to the county and explain what their new vision is for the site.