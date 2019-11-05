Owner of fencing company arrested on Theft of Property charges in Baldwin County

Baldwin County (WKRG) — Investigators with Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Russel “Rusty” Thomas of Daphne, Alabama on the charge of Theft of Property in the Third Degree.

The arrest took place after it was reported to BCSO that Thomas was hired to build a fence in the Magnolia Springs Community, and once he received the $1,400 deposit he did not complete the job.

BSCO is continuing to investigate the business practices of Thomas. He owns and operates a fence and welding company under the names of Thomas Gates, Thomas Welding, and Southern Haulers. BCSO believes there may be others who are victims who provided payment and received no goods or services from Thomas.

Thomas is being held at the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Corrections Center on a $1,000.00 bond for his charge in Baldwin County. Thomas was also arrested on a warrant for similar charges in Jackson County, Mississippi.

