Owner believes dogs killed her two miniature horses in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Two miniature horses were killed on Sunday morning at a farm near Bay Minette.

”Mr. Wright opened the barn door and one of the dogs came running out,” said Rhoda Hackman, who owned the horses for 4 years.

Hackman says the owner of the farm heard loud noises early Sunday morning and saw two dogs running from the barn where the horses were kept.

“They had on brown leather collars with tags. They resembled pit bulls. Whether they were full-blooded or mixed we don’t know,” she said.

Laredo and Gracie were the owner’s pride and joy. Gracie was a champion show horse, earning dozens of ribbons.

”I do suffer from bipolar, mostly depression and these animals are what kept me going, what pulled my mind out of dark places. Twice I considered suicide and they’re the reason I didn’t,” she said.

So far the two dogs haven’t been caught. Baldwin County Animal Controls says the owner of the dogs could face criminal charges if either animal is caught. The owner of the horses is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the dogs owner.

