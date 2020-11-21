OWA to host tree lighting ceremony Saturday

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — OWA in Foley is hosting its Fourth Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m.
This year’s tree is 36 feet tall and sits atop OWA Island.
There will be live music and Santa along with Mrs. Claus are expected to pay a visit.
