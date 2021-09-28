OWA to host Halloween-themed events

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — OWA is hosting Monsters Got Talent and Terror in the Park starting Oct. 15 at OWA Island.

Monsters Got Talent is a family-friendly live performance featuring Halloween-inspired song and dance, according to a news release from OWA.

Monsters Got Talent will run on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

People aged 13 and up can attend The Park at OWA Terror in the Park. Terror in the park will feature Halloween-themed attractions and rides.

Tickets are required to access Terror in the Park and can be purchased online.

Monsters Got Talent is at OWA Island and Terror in the Park is inside the OWA amusement park.

The events will run from Oct. 15 to Oct. 31.

Additonal events coming to OWA include: