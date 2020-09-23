OWA to create “Wall of Thanks” to show appreciation to linecrews, you’re welcome to contribute

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — OWA plans to create a “Wall of Thanks” for linecrews that helped after the destruction Hurricane Sally caused.

Over 1400 linecrews from all over the southeastern U.S. came together to help the community pick up the pieces Sally left in its path. OWA wants to show just how thankful they are by organizing a Thank You Message drop-off.

If anyone would like to write a thank-you note, (as small as a card or as big as a poster) you can drop them off at Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant or Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen, in Downtown OWA, from 12pm-8pm Wednesday through Sunday, 9/27. Once they gather all of the signs, they will create a “Wall of Thanks” at OWA to show these workers how much they are appreciated.

LATEST STORIES: