OWA temporarily closes through Tuesday due to COVID-19 case

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — OWA has temporarily closed through Tuesday, July 6 due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

OWA posted this information on their Facebook page Monday morning, mentioning the staff member was immediately sent home Friday due to suspected symptoms.

The park has closed in order to deep clean and sanitize. They plan on reopening on Wednesday, July 8 as scheduled.

