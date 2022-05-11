FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — OWA Parks & Resort has announced the opening date for the new Tropic Falls indoor waterpark. The indoor waterpark is scheduled to open June 27 with tickets going on sale May 25.

WKRG News 5 got our latest look inside the facility earlier this year when the park announced they were rebranding the amusement park and water park as Tropic Falls.

The 65,000-square foot water park is the only indoor waterpark in the country with a retractable roof and a retractable wall, said OWA officials. Outdoor additions to Tropic Falls will open later this year, including a wave pool. A 150-unit RV park will also open later this year.