FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — OWA is ringing in the holidays with its third annual tree lighting ceremony.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. Saturday evening.
The official ceremony will start at 6:50 p.m. in the streets of Downtown OWA.
After the ceremony, there will be a Christmas lights show, firework display, and photos with Santa Claus.
LATEST STORIES:
- Jackson State University football players suspended, face charges
- OWA rings in the holiday season with 3rd annual Christmas tree lighting
- 300 customers without power in West Mobile
- Fairhope artist puts Popeyes spin on iconic Grace image
- Landry List: What went wrong with the Saints this weekend against the Falcons?