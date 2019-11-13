OWA rings in the holiday season with 3rd annual Christmas tree lighting

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — OWA is ringing in the holidays with its third annual tree lighting ceremony.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. Saturday evening.

The official ceremony will start at 6:50 p.m. in the streets of Downtown OWA.

After the ceremony, there will be a Christmas lights show, firework display, and photos with Santa Claus.

