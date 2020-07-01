OWA postponing fireworks this weekend

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – OWA has announced they are postponing their fireworks shows that were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Foley. See press release below:

OWA is postponing both the July 3rd and July 4th Firework Celebrations as well as all live performances planned for the Independence Day weekend. Character appearances with Rosie the Riveter and Uncle Sam as well as Kid’s Patriotic Themed T-shirt art will continue as planned.

This difficult decision was made based in part on recent urgings by Governor Kay Ivey for Alabamians to continue doing their part in helping reduce the spread of COVID-19. OWA has continued to comply with health officials’ recommendations to ensure a safe, healthy environment for Guests and Team Members since reopening. One key point of the current COVID-19 mandate is that businesses must operate with a significantly reduced capacity to allow for proper social distancing. Historically, OWA’s Independence Day events have drawn extremely large crowds to enjoy the many activities and firework shows. Given these factors it is difficult to ensure Guests are properly social distanced during this signature event while still being able to enjoy the full OWA experience.

“The recent urging of government officials to help stop the spread of COVID-19, along with our significantly reduced capacity, has made this decision necessary,” said Kristin Hellmich, OWA Director of Marketing & Public Relations. “We remain committed to providing the quality OWA experience our Guests have come to expect. Therefore, we will postpone our beloved firework shows to a later date.”

Although the firework shows and live performances are being postponed, the OWA resort, Downtown OWA and the amusement park will remain open throughout the July 4th weekend as scheduled. In addition, patriotic character appearances will occur inside the amusement park on July 3, from 6pm to 8pm, and July 4, from 12pm to 2pm, featuring Uncle Sam and Rosie the Riveter. Families visiting The Park at OWA can also still enjoy a patriotic kid’s art activity for a nominal fee.

For details on hours of operations, attractions, and future events go to VisitOWA.com. Guests can enjoy a variety of delicious restaurants, the latest shopping trends, and great entertainment at venues like Legends in Concert – which reopened on Wednesday, July 1. Details regarding OWA’s Health and Safety Guidelines can be found at VisitOWA.com/KnowBeforeYouGo.

LATEST STORIES: