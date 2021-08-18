OWA postpones Community Safety Day

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — In a Tuesday Facebook post, OWA announced it is postponing its Aug. 21 Community Safety Day “due to strain on our healthcare and emergency workers.”

The Community Safety Day is tentatively rescheduled for Sept. 25.

In the post, OWA wrote, “While this was a difficult decision, we realize these key front-line workers can have a much bigger impact focusing efforts on the wellbeing of our communities. We value these partnerships with our front-line workers who invest their time to participate and create this unique outreach event for our community.”

OWA did clarify that visitors can still enjoy the free Island Movie Night Series on Aug. 21. Music begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by an outdoor screening of Zootopia at 7:45.