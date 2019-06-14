OWA opens ‘Mystic Mansion’ ride

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Park at OWA held a ribbon cutting Friday morning to unveil a new ride. Mystic Mansion is an indoor ride that takes guests through a haunted mansion where they’re able to shoot ghosts and goblins.

“It tops off our park with 23 attractions now,” says Kristin Hellmich, Marketing & Public Relations Manager for OWA.

News 5 got an inside look at the new attraction Friday.

“It’s something the guests have asked for. They wanted an air-conditioned cooled off space, so we’ve delivered on that,” says Hellmich.

Up to four guests can ride a cart at a time through the haunted mansion. The new attraction also features a gift shop inside.