FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Park at OWA invites all Louisiana residents who were affected by Hurricane Ida to visit the amusement park this weekend for free.

“Hurricane Ida was not exactly the wild ride any of us wanted. We hope our friends can relax and enjoy this small break on us,” OWA staff said Wednesday.

Louisiana residents will receive a free day pass to use once between September 3rd – September 6th. You must show a valid ID that displays the affected Louisiana parish you’ve evacuated from.