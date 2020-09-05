OWA hosts “socially distanced” events for Labor Day Weekend

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Rollin Thunder ride - Park at OWA_371895

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — An annual tradition continues at a Foley park. Downtown OWA plays hosts to their annual Labor Day Classic Car show Saturday. It runs from 8 Saturday morning to 4 this afternoon. According to a news release:

“During this socially-distanced event, cars of all makes and models will be on display throughout the Southern-style streets of Downtown OWA. With hot rods and custom builds lining the street, this car show is picture perfect.” It’s one of two socially distanced events planned for Saturday. There will be live music starting at 5:30 this afternoon and a fireworks show at 8:45 Saturday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories