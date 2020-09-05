OWA hosts “socially distanced” events for Labor Day Weekend

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — An annual tradition continues at a Foley park. Downtown OWA plays hosts to their annual Labor Day Classic Car show Saturday. It runs from 8 Saturday morning to 4 this afternoon. According to a news release:

“During this socially-distanced event, cars of all makes and models will be on display throughout the Southern-style streets of Downtown OWA. With hot rods and custom builds lining the street, this car show is picture perfect.” It’s one of two socially distanced events planned for Saturday. There will be live music starting at 5:30 this afternoon and a fireworks show at 8:45 Saturday night.