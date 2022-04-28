FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Tunes and Tan Lines Music Fest has been announced for Saturday, June 11 at OWA Parks and Resort in Foley.

Country music artist Dustin Lynch will perform along with Bailey Zimmerman and Ella Langley. Tickets go on sale April 29. The music festival will be held in a grassy area, so guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or towel for seating.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit Reach and Teach. Tunes and Tan Lines Music Fest is an initiative of Reach and Teach, a student-led program offered statewide in Alabama schools. This program teaches students the ins and outs of producing a concert. For more information click here.