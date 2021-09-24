OWA hosting 4th annual Community Safety Day Saturday

OWA hosting 4th annual Community Safety Day Saturday

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Park at OWA is offering a free day pass to safety professionals with the purchase of a general admission day pass between Sept. 24 to 26.

OWA is hosting the 4th annual Community Safety Day this Saturday with festivities starting at 5 p.m. Lawn games and live music will run through the evening. Some of the activities include ‘Pin the Badge on the Police Officer’ and ‘What to Say When You Call 911’.

Saturday night will wrap up with a free movie night featuring ‘The Greatest Showman’ at 7:45 p.m.

