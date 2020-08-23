OWA Fireworks show

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s never too late for some fireworks. The Park at OWA held a fireworks show Saturday night. This was the show that was originally planned to mark Independence Day but was postponed.

According to Facebook posts by the park, the fireworks show was also the end of a day celebrating the work and sacrifice of people in public safety like police, fire, and utility workers. The weather held out for a pretty good show.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories