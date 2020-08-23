OWA Fireworks show

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s never too late for some fireworks. The Park at OWA held a fireworks show Saturday night. This was the show that was originally planned to mark Independence Day but was postponed.

According to Facebook posts by the park, the fireworks show was also the end of a day celebrating the work and sacrifice of people in public safety like police, fire, and utility workers. The weather held out for a pretty good show.