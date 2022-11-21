FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Legends in Concert show at the OWA Theatre in Foley has permanently closed, according to OWA representatives. The show first opened in 2019.

“The business expansion at the OWA Theatre will allow them to attract a variety of entertainment options that they hope will resonate not only with their drive-in visitors from the Mobile and Pensacola area, but also boost regional tourism now that the theater will be able to offer a much wider range of shows and events giving guests another reason to visit the area,” a statement sent to WKRG News 5 read in part.

A representative confirms ‘Legends in Concert’ ended its “residency” now that their agreement with OWA has come to an end. Prior to now they were the main tenant of the theatre. ‘Legends’ shows will return from time to time for seasonal performances, but those details haven’t been worked out yet. For now, this move will allow OWA the flexibility to bring in other shows to the venue, we’re told.

Legends in Concert is a popular attraction in Las Vegas, with several theatre residencies across the country. The show features look-a-like performances from many top music performers.