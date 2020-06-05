Owa amusement park re-opens in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — When the gates opened at 11 o’clock Friday, “The Park” at Owa was back in business.

Three weeks after entertainment venues were given the green-light to reopen after the Covid 19 shutdown, they welcomed back guests like Alicia Sleet from Pensacola. “It gives the kids something to do especially right now with lots of things being closed it really helps, we just have fun.”

Along with that fun, special safety precautions are in place at the front gate and inside the park. That’s something appreciated by Seth Fuller of Foley. “We always love coming here. Just from what we’ve seen they seem like they are doing everything right as far as sanitizing and things like that so we’ve been really happy to see that.”

For a complete list of safety measures in place at The Park go to www.visitowa/knowbeforeyougo

