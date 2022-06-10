LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — An accident this morning in the Steelwood community sends one person to the hospital after a dump truck overturned trapping two people inside.

It happened around ten o’clock Friday morning on the golf course off Olympic Circle.

According to Loxley Fire and Rescue, the driver was dumping her load of dirt when the truck overturned trapping her and her son and dog inside the cab.

First responders say the driver had her arm outside of the truck window when it overturned. She was airlifted to a local hospital. Her son and dog were not injured.