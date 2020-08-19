Overturned Amazon van blocks road at Ingleside St. and Nichols Rd. in Fairhope

(WKRG) -- A movement called "Save the Children" has exploded across social media bringing awareness to human trafficking and now the movement is becoming local.

There have been "Save the Children" protests and events across the county. This weekend there are two in our area -- one in Mobile, the other in Foley. Two events with the same common goal of ending this modern slavery. The "Save the Children" marches and events will be happening internationally on Saturday too. Mobile's organizer Valerie Holt says, "There's gonna be marches from LA to the UK, this is massive and the amount of momentum and unity that is coming together for the children is unbelievable."