Overturned Amazon van blocks road at Ingleside St. and Nichols Rd. in Fairhope

Baldwin County
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — An overturned Amazon van blocked traffic at Ingleside Street and Nichols Road in Fairhope Wednesday afternoon. The van has since been moved.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories