Overturned 18-wheeler closes I-10 on ramp in Loxley

UPDATE (10:45 a.m.) — The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency says the chemical being carried in the overturned 18-wheeler has been identified as chlorine and caustic soda. EMA says there is no leak of the chlorine and has been contained. However, approximately 800 gallons of caustic soda did leak from the truck.

Crews are working to clean up the leak. The on and off-ramps will be closed for several more hours.

Caustic soda is a water treatment product used to adjust the pH of water, according to the EMA.

Watch the EMA update in the video below:

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The westbound ramp to I-10 at Highway 59 in Loxley is closed. An overturned 18-wheeler is leaking chemicals onto the road. It appears the truck was traveling WB on I-10 and flipped as he was getting off at the Loxley exit.

It’s not clear what kind of chemicals were in the truck. We’re told one of the chemicals is possibly chlorine. Crews are working to determine what type of chemical is leaking from the truck. Emergency crews say the chemical is possibly chlorine. They are working at a distance from the truck and are utilizing drones to come up with a plan, according to Baldwin County Sherrif’s Office.

The Deputy EMA Director says the driver walked away from the truck and was taken to the hospital.

The exit ramp will be shut down for a while as crews continue to clean up.

News 5 has a crew on the way.