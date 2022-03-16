FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police are investigating an overnight burglary at the Sunglass Hut at Tanger Outlets in Foley where they said “an undisclosed amount of merchandise was stolen from the store… prior to opening,” according to a news release.

Foley Police were called to 2601 S. Mckenzie Street Tuesday. Police asked for information about the crime in a Wednesday news release. If you have any information about the incident, you can call Lt. Glenn Hartenstein at (251) 952-4010.

Police did not reveal how the potential burglars entered the store.

Sunglasses are a popular target for shoplifters. Back in February, an Orange Beach storeowner was frustrated as frequent thefts added up to major loses — nearly $20,000 worth in six months.