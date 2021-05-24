Overnight power surges in Baldwin caused by salt buildup

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — If you saw your power flickering in Baldwin County Sunday night, there may be an answer. An official with Baldwin EMC says salt buildup on powerlines from recent south winds is to blame. A spokesperson said their power supplier is putting together a plan to address the issue. Riviera Utilities confirms a similar problem and “equipment failure” in south Baldwin County early this morning but the issue has been resolved on their end.

A News 5 viewer sent us a video of a brief power surge in Magnolia Springs. Electrical issues were reported overnight in Robertsdale and beach communities in south Baldwin County as well.