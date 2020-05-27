Power outages reported across Baldwin County due to storms

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Baldwin EMC, more than 500 meters have been affected due to the storms in Baldwin County.

Baldwin EMC says they have crews currently working to restore power after severe storms moved through the area.

Baldwin EMC says about 441 of those meters are in the Rabun Road area in Bay Minette.

Looks like it’s going to be one of those days! Our crews are responding to multiple scattered outages across our service area, including a large one affecting 441 meters in the Rabun Road area in Bay Minette.

Please stay weather aware as severe storms roll through our area! pic.twitter.com/DKpsGGc3hk — BaldwinEMC (@BaldwinEMC) May 27, 2020

