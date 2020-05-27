Power outages reported across Baldwin County due to storms

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Baldwin EMC, more than 500 meters have been affected due to the storms in Baldwin County.
Baldwin EMC says they have crews currently working to restore power after severe storms moved through the area.
Baldwin EMC says about 441 of those meters are in the Rabun Road area in Bay Minette.
