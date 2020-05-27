Power outages reported across Baldwin County due to storms

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
power outage_1536847478770.JPG-873810377-873810377.jpg

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Baldwin EMC, more than 500 meters have been affected due to the storms in Baldwin County.

Baldwin EMC says they have crews currently working to restore power after severe storms moved through the area.

Baldwin EMC says about 441 of those meters are in the Rabun Road area in Bay Minette.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Trending Stories