FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people were arrested Tuesday after more than 1,600 Fentanyl-laced pills were found in their home.

A news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said members of the Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on Moccasin Lane. During the search, deputies found two guns along with 1,627 fentanyl pills.

The search warrant was executed as part of a three-month-long investigation into fentanyl distribution in southern Baldwin County. The investigation uncovered a “significant distribution operation,” according to the release.

Throughout the whole investigation, over 2,000 fentanyl pills were found.

Matthew Lyle Crider, 21, and Bailey Madison Hart, 22, were arrested. Crider was charged with three counts of trafficking fentanyl. Hart was charged with tampering with physical evidence and trafficking fentanyl.