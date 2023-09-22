FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — An abandoned building near Fairhope Pier could be torn down to make way for something new next year.

An outdoor fitness court, similar to one in Daphne, is likely to be built once city officials approve the project.

“It’s about 32” by 32”, 1024 square feet, but it’s a circuit-type fitness. You go in a circuit training process,” said Fairhope City Councilman Corey Martin.

“This is the heart of our city. This is where people come in from all over the nation to visit to see this particular environment. What better place with the connectivity, the walkability to bring fitness into this area. We thought it was very appropriate,” Martin said.

Martin said the city would pay some of the costs, but grants from several organizations including Blue Cross/Blue Shield will help fund the fitness court.

He said something like this would be the best use of the property.

“I don’t think this area was a possibility at first and then we recently attained this area so it was a perfect location. We couldn’t turn it down,” he said.

Other projects currently ongoing in the city, like completing the track at Founder’s Park, take priority right now, but Martin said if the fitness court gets the green light soon it could be built later next year.