FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 50th annual Outdoor Art Show will kick off this Friday at the Eastern Shore Art Center.

The three-day festival will feature art demonstrations including glassblowing and blacksmithing. The festival will be held next to the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival, with artists “lining Section Street from Oak to Magnolia,” according to a news release from the ESAC.

Here’s the festival schedule:

Friday, March 18

Blacksmithing demos with Jerry Gardner of The Blacksmith Experience from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Live music by Jay Megginson from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

Live Performances by The Studio from 10 a.m. to noon

Blacksmithing demos with Jerry Gardner of The Blacksmith Experience from noon to 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 20

Blacksmithing demos with Jerry Gardner of The Blacksmith Experience from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Live Music by Leonard Houston from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Muffinjaw Designs and Plein Air Fairhope will host art demos all weekend. Attendees will also be eligible to enter a painting raffle for $5 per ticket. Winners will be called Sunday at 4 p.m.

The event will be catered by Divine Empanadas food truck. The ESAC is at 401 Oak Ave.