DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — This Sunday is the South Alabama Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk in Olde Towne Daphne.
Each year the walk helps raise awareness about mental health and offers a large support group for those who might need someone to talk to. The 2-mile walk starts and ends at Daphne City Hall.
There will be live music and a memory wall filled with photos of loved ones lost to suicide, along with a butterfly release following the walk that afternoon. Organizers say the butterfly release will signify hope. So far over 500 people have pre-registered for this year’s event, but you can also sign up Sunday.
“It’s evolved a lot in 12 years. Our very first year we had 250 and raised $10,000. At our highest, which was three years ago, we had 1,200 walkers and we raised $65,000,” said Lydia Barber.
Money raised during the walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The event will take place from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Barber wants everyone to know they’re welcome.
“In their hearts they go oh my gosh there’s somebody that’s going through the same thing I am,” she explained.
