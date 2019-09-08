O’Rourke named Baldwin County Distinguished Young Woman

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County has a new Distinguished Young Woman.

WKRG’s very own Devon Walsh announced Mary-Mychal O’Rourke, of Spanish Fort High School, as the Distinguished Young Woman of Baldwin County last night at Coastal Alabama Community College.

O’Rourke was one of 23 contestants. In addition to winning the overall title, she picked up preliminary awards in self-expression and interview.

Rounding out the top five included Brinson Allen, first runner-up; Lizzie King, second runner-up; Chloe Theriot, third runner-up; and Sydney Hotard, fourth runner-up. Participants were judged in five categories including scholastics, interview, talent, fitness and self-expression.

Preliminary winners included Maggie Moore and Chloe Theriot, fitness; Mary-Mychal O’Rourke and Jordan Sampson, self-expression; Brinson Allen and Rachel Fuller, talent; Brinson Allen, scholastic; Lizzie King, Bob & Sue Stanley Spirit Award; Rachel Fuller, Be Your Best Self. Additional awards were presented including top ticket sales, Jordan Sampson; top ad sales, Bayley Burgess and Catherine McKinney.

Mary-Mychal will now represent Baldwin County at the state competition in January.