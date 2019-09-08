O’Rourke named Baldwin County Distinguished Young Woman

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County has a new Distinguished Young Woman. 

WKRG’s very own Devon Walsh announced Mary-Mychal O’Rourke, of Spanish Fort High School, as the Distinguished Young Woman of Baldwin County last night at Coastal Alabama Community College. 

O’Rourke was one of 23 contestants. In addition to winning the overall title, she picked up preliminary awards in self-expression and interview. 

Rounding out the top five included Brinson Allen, first runner-up; Lizzie King, second runner-up; Chloe Theriot, third runner-up; and Sydney Hotard, fourth runner-up. Participants were judged in five categories including scholastics, interview, talent, fitness and self-expression.

Preliminary winners included Maggie Moore and Chloe Theriot, fitness; Mary-Mychal O’Rourke and Jordan Sampson, self-expression; Brinson Allen and Rachel Fuller, talent; Brinson Allen, scholastic; Lizzie King, Bob & Sue Stanley Spirit Award; Rachel Fuller, Be Your Best Self. Additional awards were presented including top ticket sales, Jordan Sampson; top ad sales, Bayley Burgess and Catherine McKinney. 

Mary-Mychal will now represent Baldwin County at the state competition in January.

  • Ansley Smith
  • Indeya Armstead
  • Jayla Bennett
  • Rachel Fuller

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories