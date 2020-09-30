Organization seeks to help displaced tenants in Baldwin County following hurricane

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The need for housing assistance is great all year long, but now the need is bigger than ever after Hurricane Sally left many families homeless.

“We’re networking with United Way of Baldwin County, VOAD, making ourselves available to them as they kind of get their arms around the needs, specifically Hurricane Sally and those that were living in these apartment complexes,” said Derek Boulware, CEO of Housing First, Inc.

We know at least 5 apartment complexes in Baldwin County are forcing tenants out due to wind and water damage, leaving many families with nowhere to go.

“If someone was in need of our services because they are going to be homeless and they have nowhere else to turn then they would contact Housing First,” said Boulware.

But, that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll receive a place to stay. It’s all about funding. Last year Housing First served over 3,200 people in Mobile and Baldwin Counties and right now they’re operating at near capacity.

“It’s not always an emergency service that we have available like a shelter. Very few shelters are available in Baldwin County,” he added.

However, there are still ways the organization can offer assistance to those needing it in Baldwin County. Due to COVID-19 in-person appointments aren’t available, but anyone who has been displaced from the storm can call 251-450-3345 to schedule a consultation and receive assistance on a permanent housing solution.

LATEST STORIES: