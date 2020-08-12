Organization grants Spanish Fort boy’s wish Wednesday

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A 10-year-old boy in Spanish Fort was surprised by the Make-A-Wish Foundation Wednesday afternoon.
Max O’Malley was born with two rare medical conditions, including Mitochondrial Disease. This disease affects about 20,000 people each year.
Max has been dreaming of a golf cart for a while, so his parents decided to reach out to the non-profit organization after hearing about it through his doctor.
“He’s been waiting a year for his wish. He’s incredibly excited. I don’t think he knows where to look, or what to say, or what to do right now because he’s so excited. He didn’t know the reveal was happening today,” said his mom, Mari O’Malley.
Max plans to spend a lot of time on the new golf cart with his best friend.
