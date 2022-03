FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Order of Mystic Magnolias will roll down the streets of downtown Fairhope at 6:45 p.m. Lundi Gras night.

Also happening tonight is the Infant Mystics parade and the Order of Dove’s parade both in Mobile on parade route F.

The City of Fairhope asks that attendees do not breach barricades once they are in place.

WKRG News 5 will be live-streaming the parade tonight on our Facebook page and on this article.