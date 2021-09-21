Orange Beach school named one of the best in the state

FILE — In this Aug. 11, 2021, file photo Joy Harrison instructs her second graders at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, in Oakland, Calif. Public school teachers and staff returning to the classroom in August fueled another impressive month of job gains in California according to data from the California Employment Development Department, released Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Five Alabama elementary schools were recognized by the U.S. secretary of Education as National Blue Ribbon Schools, including one in the Baldwin County School District.

National Blue Ribbon Schools are the highest performing schools in the state. Academic performance is measured by state and national test scores. Schools are also recognized for reducing the achievement gaps among students.

Out of the 420 nominees, these five Alabama Institutions were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools are:

Birmingham – Hall-Kent Elementary School, Homewood City Schools District

Birmingham – Mt. Laurel Elementary School, Shelby County School District

Brewton – Brewton Elementary School, Brewton City School District

Montgomery – MacMillan International Academy, Montgomery County Public School District

Orange Beach – Orange Beach Elementary School, Baldwin County School District

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

“I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”