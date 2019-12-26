Orange Beach using Christmas trees for dune restoration

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Are you looking to dispose of your Christmas tree in a unique way? The City of Orange Beach is asking residents to place their trees on the curb over the next week. Be sure you remove all of the decorations and lights before you leave it out for pickup.

The trees will be picked up and brought to the Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion to be used in ongoing dune restoration efforts.

Residents can also drop off live, undecorated/unflocked trees at the Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion on the east end of the parking lot, next to the dumpster area.

