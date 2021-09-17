Orange Beach to begin talks on new golf cart ordinance

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Golf Carts seem to be the preferred mode of transportation among residents in Orange Beach, but some new rules and regulations are on the way.

They might be called “golf carts” but you probably won’t see a lot of them around the links. “This is what everybody is driving,” says Hootie Gipson with Cartiology in Orange Beach. “They are either driving the four-seaters or the six-seaters.”

Gipson has been selling these low-speed vehicles for about a year now and business is good. “You can go to the grocery store, don’t have to burn a bit of gas, go to your favorite watering hole. So, there is a lot of advantages to these.”

They’ve become so popular the city of Orange Beach is moving forward to create a new city ordinance requiring all “golf carts” to be street legal.

“We feel like this way we can inspect them, make it a three-year inspection for a nominal fee, and we will solve a lot of our issues,” says Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon.

Gipson doesn’t know exactly what the city will require, but he says he has a pretty good idea. “You’re going to have to have a windshield, you’re going to have a horn, the turn signals, all the lights, the rearview mirror.”

There is one requirement that is certain — all drivers will have to be 16 and have a valid driver’s license.

City leaders are expected to start talks next month and the new ordinance could be on the books later this fall.