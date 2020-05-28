Orange Beach teen still recovering in hospital after car hits bike

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – Sara Herrmann is an energetic, outgoing 9th grade student at Orange Beach High School.

“Everybody in the neighborhood thinks the world of her,” said Allison Stallings.

Stallings was home Saturday night when she heard a loud noise on Canal Road.

”I heard the impact and being in the medical field I went to check and see what was going on. I saw someone in the road and I didn’t know who it was at first,” she said.

Sara was struck by a car while riding her bike that night. Allison quickly ran over to help.

“She was laying there and they thought she was dead. I checked to make sure she was still breathing,” she added.

Luckily, Sara was still breathing. Now, almost a week later, she’s still in the hospital.

”She does still have some bleeding on the brain. Her skull is cracked and her shoulder is still very messed up. The doctor’s been coming in and out and they’re possibly going to do surgery on it. She’s healing very well,” Stallings said.

LATEST STORIES: