Orange Beach swimming tragedy claims third life

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A third person has died from a Memorial Day weekend tragedy in Orange Beach.

Jasmine “Jaz” Brundy, 28, passed away Thursday evening. She had been hospitalized in Pensacola since Sunday evening.

“She fought a hard fight, but our Lord had other plans. We all know her from her fun loving, vibrant spirit, and we will rejoice her as she would have wanted,” the family wrote on a GoFundMe page that’s raised more than $2,600.

Brundy, a pharmacy technician from Chalmette, Louisiana, was found face down in the water near Perdido Pass. Two others she was with were seen clinging to a flotation device, waiving for help.

Those two men, 28-year-old Ryan Guy and 22-year-old Darius Robinson, both of New Orleans, became the focus of an intense search by multiple agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard, Orange Beach Police, and ALEA Marine Police. Their bodies washed ashore in Gulf Shores Tuesday morning.

