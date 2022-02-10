BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A store owner and his managers are getting more frustrated by the day as thefts continue happening at Shades Sunglasses and Casual Apparel. Surveillance cameras capturing a lot more than shopping going on and they’re ready for it to stop.

“We recently had some individuals come into our store and use a pocket knife to pry open our locks and they just went in and stole a bunch of sunglasses. About $1500 worth,” said manager Jamason Jernigan.

Over the past 6 months managers say these thefts are happening more frequently at all of the stores across the region, totaling nearly $20k in losses. Sometimes, their suspect is who they’d least expect. They say the problem is getting worse and they’re not sure why.

“We’ve had moms come in. They look like a soccer mom wearing Louis Vuitton driving up in a BMW, they’ve stolen from us. It’s not profiling. It could be anybody that walks in the store is what we’ve seen,” Jernigan added.

Each time a theft happens a police report is filed, but store managers say that’s not always enough. They tell us in a lot of cases police aren’t making arrests.

“We see in different jurisdictions in Baldwin County there’s different responses,” he continued.

Shades Sunglasses & Casual Apparel operates 10 stores across the southeast, with stores locally in Orange Beach, Spanish Fort and in Mobile. Even with numerous cameras in each store and a large monitor showing customers in real-time what store employees can see, managers say it’s still not enough to deter thieves.

“We have great cameras. We have HD cameras where you can zoom in and see everything. We can see the hair on their face,” said Jernigan.

In some cases they say video shows customers taking clothing items into dressing rooms only to come out minutes later with fewer items than they brought in.

“That adds up. We’ve got it happening all across our stores. That’s thousands of dollars,” he said.

Managers say insurance doesn’t help in these situations because none of the thefts individually reach the wholesale value needed for a claim. They want would-be thieves to know they’re watching and ready to prosecute.