ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The 30th annual Orange Beach Seafood Festival kicks off Saturday morning at The Wharf in Orange Beach.

Not only will there be just about any kind of seafood you can imagine but there will also be arts and crafts, live music and a car show featuring antique, classic and hot rod vehicles.

Admission to the festival is free. Gates up at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. All proceeds go to support the Orange Beach Schools.